Golf federation secretary general Bones Floro on the uniform controversy

Early on when we learned that Adidas was the official sponsor for the whole delegation, we reached out to Adidas to ask about competition uniforms. We told them that golf is different. They understood and sent us a visual deck of the proposed uniforms. We informed them of the logo rules as well.

They told us they would ship the items to Paris directly by 31 July. But they sent some items, like tracksuits, to Bianca’s family in manila to bring.

On August 3, I was informed that I could pick up items at the village already. So i went. When I received the 3 boxes, I opened them to check the contents. There were tracksuits, t-shirts, caps, and some other items but no competition gear ( playing tops, bottoms, and golf shoes ). I immediately called Adidas to inform them. They said they should be there but I again said they weren’t.

So, they traced the items and found that there were still items stuck with DHL. I said that was unacceptable because the golfers will not be allowed to play without compliant clothing. So they decided to purchase the clothing locally in Paris based on the sizes submitted by the players previously. When I met with Adidas to get their purchased items, I said they needed to have the flag on them. They made the effort to get them printed. They found a place but they didn’t have the capability of printing flags. So they opted for the second option which was to print our Olympic country code which is PHI.

When we gave the uniforms to our players, apparently, only one fit Dottie. We immediately informed Adidas again. They said they would buy again but at that point, Dottie had decided to go out and buy tops for both of them.