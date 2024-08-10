Go honors Universidad de Manila graduates

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go paid tribute to the graduates, educators, and parents present during the 26th commencement exercises of Universidad de Manila in Ermita, Manila on Wednesday.

“Today, we celebrate not only your academic achievements but also your resilience and determination in overcoming the challenges you faced. You are now ready to take on the world, carrying with you dreams and newfound hope,” said Go who served as guest of honor and commencement speaker.

The ceremony, held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), saw 1,083 graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business Administration and Institute of Graduate and Professional Studies receiving congratulatory gift packs and cards from the senator.

Additionally, 315 faculty and staff members were also given gift packs, while the valedictorian and the “class goat” were each awarded a watch.

In his heartfelt speech, Senator Go expressed deep pride in the graduates’ accomplishments. “To all the graduates, you represent the strength and dedication of the Filipino youth. As your servant, I am committed to supporting you in building a brighter future. Your Senator Kuya Bong Go is here to serve you with dedication,” he stated.

Go underscored the importance of education, urging the graduates to view it as a foundation for the challenges and opportunities ahead. “Education doesn’t end with your school years; it is just the beginning,” he said. “Success is not only about the awards you receive today but how you apply your knowledge and skills to contribute to society. Embrace the lessons you’ve learned, both in academics and in life’s daily struggles.”

Meanwhile, Go, recently named an adopted son of Maragondon, Cavite, provided aid to residents from various sectors of the municipality.

Go, already considered an adopted son of the CALABARZON region with ties to Batangas through the Tesoro clan, expressed his gratitude: “Please don’t thank us. In truth, we are the ones who should be grateful to you for giving us the opportunity to serve you,” Go said in the vernacular.

At the Maragondon covered court, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential items, including food packs, meals, vitamins, shirts, and sports equipment, to 2,500 beneficiaries, including college students, senior citizens, and Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association members.

Additional items like shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and watches were also given.