Go distributes aid in Cavite

On 8 August, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was in Maragondon, Cavite, where he led the distribution of aid to 2,500 residents at the town's covered court.

The beneficiaries, including students, senior citizens, and Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association (TODA) members, received food packs, vitamins, clothes, and sports and electronic equipment.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go stated.

In partnership with the local government, led by Mayor Lawrence Arca and Vice Mayor Bernie Ilagan, financial assistance was provided to the residents. Go expressed gratitude for the support from local leaders, including Congresswoman Aniela Tolentino, Governor Jonvic Remulla, and Vice Governor Athena Tolentino.

The Maragondon local council officially declared Go as an adopted son of the town through Resolution No. 548-24, recognizing his contributions, including financial aid and infrastructure improvements.

On the same day, Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cavite Municipal Hospital, a project he helped fund. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go encouraged residents to use the nearby Malasakit Centers for medical assistance.

The Malasakit Centers program consolidates the services of various government agencies under one roof to streamline and expedite the delivery of medical aid. This initiative was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored.

“Ako po ang chairperson ng Committee on Health sa Senado. Ang aking advocacy po ay health. I-improve ‘yung healthcare system natin. ‘Yung mga Malasakit Center po, mayroon na tayong 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo,” Go emphasized.

Go has supported various improvements in Cavite, including the rehabilitation of covered courts, construction of bypass roads, acquisition of ambulances, and enhancement of sports facilities.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” Go pledged.