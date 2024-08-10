'Free Afghan Women': Olympic refugee breakdancer disqualified for slogan

Olympic Refugee Team breakdancer Manizha Talash from Afghanistan was disqualified from the breaking competition after she wore a cape saying "Free Afghan Women", the World DanceSport Federation told AFP on Saturday.

B-girl Talash, 21, unveiled the blue top with the slogan on Friday just before the first duel of the whole competition, against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands.

"Refugee athlete B-girl Talash... was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire in violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter," the association said in a statement to AFP.

That rule states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas".

Born in Kabul, under Taliban control since 2021, Talash fled the country to live in Spain with her two brothers.

Before arriving in Spain, she spent a year in hiding in Pakistan because she did not have a passport.

"I didn't leave Afghanistan because I'm afraid of the Taliban or because I can't live in Afghanistan," she said before the competition.

"I left because I want to do what I can for the girls in Afghanistan, for my life, my future, for everyone."

In Kabul, she discovered breaking online and joined a local club, where she was the only girl.

Despite the risks -- the troupe was forced to switch practice venues after receiving death threats -- she was determined to pursue her passion.

"I took the risk of becoming a target. I have fear in my heart but I won't give up," she told AFP in 2021.

Six athletes represented Afghanistan -- including three women not acknowledged by the Taliban government -- at the Paris Olympics in cycling, athletics, swimming and judo.