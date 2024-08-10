Escudero gets top satisfaction rating

Senate President Francis Escudero garnered the top net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The Senate President gained a rating of +47 in the survey conducted from 23 June to 1 July 2024, surpassing the satisfaction rating of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In the survey, at least 64 percent of the respondents were satisfied with Escudero's performance as Senate President, while 17 percent were dissatisfied, leading to his "Good" rating.

This is Escudero's first time being surveyed as Senate President.

Meantime, Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +44, with 65 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction and 21 percent dissatisfaction, which marks a significant drop of 19 points from her previous "Very Good" rating of +63 in March 2024.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, on the other hand, garnered a net satisfaction rating of +29, showing a 16-point increase from his previous rating of +13 in March 2024.

The survey found that 53 percent of respondents were satisfied with the House Speaker's performance, while 24 percent were dissatisfied.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo obtained a net satisfaction rating of +32, with 51 percent satisfied and 20 percent dissatisfied, which also marks an improvement, with a 19-point increase from his previous rating of +13 in March 2024.