EPD cites gains vs crimes at grassroots level

Eastern Police District (EPD) Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta emphasized the significance of police-community partnership in stopping the illegal drugs trade and preventing or solving crimes at the grassroots level.

Asueta, also a lawyer, noted that the Revitalized-Pulis Sa Barangay (R-PSB) of the Department of Interior and Local Government is a good program because it involves partnership between the police and the community, including various stakeholders, especially the local government units and the national government agencies.

“Of course, our policemen who are assigned in the barangays will be the prime movers in terms of assistance, needs of our barangay residents, especially in providing basic services,” Asueta said in an interview.

“They can connect and facilitate to various government agencies for services,” he added. “They can also help the community in various campaign, especially the campaign against illegal drugs.”

The EPD chief also said that the R-PSB team is very helpful in the maintenance of peace and order, in the clean-up drive and continuing awareness program for peace and security.

Asueta said that they have already implemented it before the launching of the Revitalized-Pulis Sa Barangay Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) in the National Capital Region at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City last 3 August 2024.

“We have that in Barangay Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City. It was a successful one. We have also in Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City. So, the team is very helpful in terms of barangay clearing operations,” he added.

With this, and due to continuing efforts to curbing illegal drugs, almost 90 percent of the barangays in the cities of Pasig, Marikina, Mandaluyong, and San Juan are now drug cleared, according to Asueta.