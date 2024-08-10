DSWD personnel to benefit from new CNA

Over 37,000 personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Central and Field Offices are set to benefit from the newly signed Collective Negotiations Agreement (CNA) for the calendar year 2024-2028.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Social Welfare Employees Association of the Philippines (SWEAP) National Chapter president Rolly D. Laganga formalized the agreement during a simple ceremonial signing at the agency’s Katapatan Boardroom in Quezon City over the weekend (8 August).

The CNA is an agreement that will ensure that the rights of the DSWD personnel are protected and their benefits are accorded to them.

The stipulated provisions in the CNA are the result of the joint undertaking of the Management and the SWEAP representatives which are hinged on the recognition of the basic rights of workers through the provision of security of tenure and humane working conditions.

Among the salient features of the CNA 2024-2028 include provisions on occupational safety and health services, and as much as possible, expanded healthcare coverage for all employees; provision of Go Bags for the Quick Response Team and basic survival kits and preparedness orientation to all personnel.

The DSWD management and the SWEAP also agreed to provide appropriate intervention to affected staff during times of emergency and disaster and deploy personnel to relief and related operations of the Department, such as post-disaster operations debriefing and/or psychosocial and mental health intervention and financial assistance.