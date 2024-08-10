DSWD gives backyard hog, goat raising a lift

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) released P690,000 fund for goat and hog raising livelihood program for 4Ps beneficiaries in this city.

The livelihood program is under the DSWD Enhanced Support Services Intervention or ESSI.

Lorielyn Antiga, DSWD representative said in a statement that 35 beneficiaries availed of the pig raising project worth 525,000.00, while 11 opted for goat raising.

In collaboration with DSWD Regional Field Office 10, the beneficiaries also underwent seminars on backyard hog and goat raising.

Dr. Omar Cahanap, livestock production officer lectured participants on feeding and designs of hog and goat pens.