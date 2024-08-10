Cyberzone introduces AI tech influencers

Cyberzone, the Philippines' leading tech authority, is set to transform tech retail with the introduction of the Cyberzone Crew. This innovative AI-powered marketing strategy aims to enhance customer engagement across physical stores, online platforms, tech events, and SM Supermalls, solidifying Cyberzone’s position as a tech pioneer.

Meet the Cyberzone Crew

CY, the Number One Cybersumer and Leader of the Group

The energetic leader of the pack, CY embodies the ultimate Cybersumer, living and breathing all things tech. If you’re the tech guru of your group, this is the Cyberzone Crew member you will most relate to.

Tyler, the Technophile for All Seasons

A true tech chameleon, Tyler navigates the ever-changing world of tech trends with infectious enthusiasm. He simply can’t get enough of tech. If you think there’s too much tech out there that you only wish you could explore to the fullest, Tyler is your ultimate Cyberzone Crew persona.

Poppy, Your Girl for All Things Pop Culture

The pop culture maven, Poppy, will keep you in the loop on all things music, movies, and series. With a fangirl's heart and an influencer's reach, she is on fangirl mode 24/7 and is the perfect Cyberzone Crew bestie for all pop culture fans.

Alex, the Next Gen Cybersumer

Balancing student life with Roblox mastery, Alex represents the next generation of Cybersumers, proving tech can be both fun and educational. If you need some tips on how to balance being a student with your fun gaming life, get your tips from Alex.

Gian, the Reigning Champion Among Super Gamers

The ultimate champion of the gaming world, Gian lives by the motto "Sleep. Eat. Game. Repeat." Get ready for some serious gaming wisdom from this Cyberzone Crew member!

No Limits, All Thrills of Tech-Assured Shopping Experience

The members of the Cyberzone Crew won't just be cool faces (well, pixels!) either. Expect to interact with them in various ways such as through live events where you can engage with Cyberzone’s interactive kiosks and create unforgettable memories, while shopping where you can seek their advice or simply enjoy, and through digital guides where they will help you navigate through digital directories, kiosks, and marketing materials.



Top Brands. Big Deals. Legit XPs. Get it? Got it! #GotITAtCyberzone

The Cyberzone Crew is set to make your shopping journey seamless and fun every time, so buckle up, tech enthusiasts! The future of retail is here, and it's powered by the electrifying personalities of the AI-powered crew. Get ready for a shopping experience that's not just about #TechAssured transactions, but about connection, entertainment, and pure tech fun.



Level Up with Cyberzone at SM Cybermonth

CTRL+ALT+PLAY all weekends of August! Don’t miss out and make sure to #LevelUpAtSMCybermonth only at Cyberzone.

Customers are encouraged to #CheckCyberzone at any SM Mall for the latest and best gadgets. Competitive tech deals can also be found using the SM Malls Online app.