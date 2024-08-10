Construction worker killed in Makati firewall collapse

A construction worker died and another was injured after they were pinned by a collapsing firewall in Barangay Palanan, Makati City, on Friday afternoon.

According to a resident, one of the four construction workers asked him to call for a rescue team.

The worker told police that they felt what seemed like an earthquake as the wall started to collapse. He decided to run and call for help because two of his companions were pinned by the wall.

The barangay rescue team and the Makati City search and rescue team responded quickly to retrieve the two laborers trapped by the collapse.

The team leader said they had difficulty retrieving the two workers because of their different positions but eventually managed to extract them from the rubble.

Rescue team members stated that they could not immediately determine who was at fault, as the wall had already collapsed by the time they arrived.

A hydraulic drill, airbag, and other heavy equipment were used by the rescue team to extract the victims.

One of the workers, whose identity was withheld, died around 3:45 p.m. His companion is recuperating at the hospital from the injuries he sustained.

The Makati City police reported that the two workers were residents of Quezon City, while barangay officials said the construction firm involved is set to discuss the incident with them.

Meanwhile, one person was injured in a fire that broke out around 1 a.m. at the barracks of a construction firm along Don Lauro Street in Levitown Better Living Subdivision, Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City.

The fire affected a residential area early Saturday morning, according to a radio report.

The family living adjacent to the barracks was able to evacuate safely after their house was impacted by the fire.

However, one of the construction firm’s employees suffered first-degree burns on various parts of the body.

The fire reached the first alarm and was declared out at 4:35 a.m. by Fire Inspector Vicente Arellano.