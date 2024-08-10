Coast Guard personnel complete Bataan training

BAGAC, Bataan — A total of 314 personnel completed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) program at the Regional Training Center here Thursday, 8 August.

The PCG trainees are now part of the service, according to Deputy Commandant for Operations, CG Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr.

“The Coast Guard Officer’s Course (CGOC) Class 30-2023 “Hayag-Dilaab” completed the 10-month mental and physical training program to develop the right attitude, commitment, character, discipline and patriotism,” he said.

Punzalan congratulated the newest Coast Guard officers and highlighted the essence of selflessly serving the Filipino people, particularly in varying circumstances.

“The graduating class consists of 314 graduates from different parts of the country and walks of life,” he said.

He added that after almost 10 months since their convening last 12 October 2023, the graduates are now full-pledged Coast Guardians who are compassionate enough and full of fuel to serve the country.

“Their acquired skills after being honed by the four corners of the RTC-Bataan will serve as their guide as they navigate the life of being a PCG Officer,” he added.

These 314 graduates will be distributed among the different units of the PCG across the country.

He challenged the graduates to be the best versions of themselves, giving their full effort as junior PCG officers and expressed hope that they would become an inspiration to those aspiring to join the organization.

“Once again, Congratulations and Bravo Zulu Coast Guard Officers’ Course (CGOC) Class 30-2023 Bravo ‘Hayag-Dilaab’!” he said.

Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command (CGETDC) Commander, CG VADM Charlie Rances; Deputy of the CGETDC, CG Commodore Agapito Bibat; PCG Academy Superintendent, CG Captain Paolo Abejuela and other key officers and non-officers of the PCG were also present during the event.