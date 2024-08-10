CINEMALAYA SHORTS REVIEW:

‘MARIPOSA’

The 20-minute short documentary follows Des, a 16-year-old rape victim, who was first sexually abused when she was seven — by an uncle. Shot, directed, and edited by Melanie Faye, the short is monochromatic with an animated bright yellow marker to cover the eyes of the victim.

The documentary is straightforward, giving voice to Des as she painfully recounts her story, providing the audience with insight into the psychological impact of her experience. The trauma never goes away.

When Faye asks if she still believes in God, Des responds with a “yes” and wonders aloud if perhaps God finds her courageous enough to bear the pain.

The short also offers a glimpse into the methods of the People’s Recovery, Empowerment, and Development Assistance (Preda) Foundation. This registered, licensed, and accredited non-government organization in the Philippines helps trafficked and abused children.

Although Preda provided Des with a year of assistance and rehabilitation, she continues to carry her trauma. When she expresses a wish to be a bird, flying free, it breaks your heart. You can’t help but feel anger, wondering what the country’s justice system is doing about this heinous crime that destroys souls — especially when Des’s abusers remain at large.