China warns Philippines over South China Sea encounter

China issued a stern warning to the Philippines on Saturday, demanding an end to what it calls "infringement" in the South China Sea. This warning follows an incident in which the Philippine military reported that one of its planes was harassed by Chinese aircraft. According to the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, China has "indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island (Scarborough Shoal) and adjacent waters," and accused the Philippines of provocation and distortion.

The clash marks a significant escalation in the ongoing maritime dispute. The Philippine military condemned the "dangerous and provocative actions" by the Chinese air force, which allegedly involved two Chinese aircraft performing risky maneuvers and dropping flares near a Philippine air force patrol. This incident, described as the first complaint against Chinese aircraft since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office, has heightened tensions in the region.

In response, the Chinese PLA stated that their actions were professional and legal, arguing that their maneuvers were within the law and aimed at expelling what they consider illegal intrusions by Philippine aircraft. The PLA also insisted that their operation adhered to norms and was conducted to safeguard China's sovereignty and national interests.

The Scarborough Shoal, known as Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines and seized by China in 2012, remains a contentious area in the South China Sea. Both nations continue to stake claims over the region, with Beijing rejecting a 2016 arbitration ruling that deemed its expansive claims in the South China Sea as legally unfounded. The ongoing disputes are further complicated by environmental concerns and frequent confrontations between maritime forces.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Reuters)