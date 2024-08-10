Child care takes centerstage

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the agency’s adoption and alternative child care programs and services with a four-day Program Review and Evaluation Workshop (PREW) in Quezon City.

This year’s PREW gathered Executive Committee members led by NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada, Assistant Secretary Rowena M. Macalintal, and Director Imelda R. Ronda, along with division chiefs, officers-in-charge, section heads, Regional Alternative Child Care OICs, social welfare officers, and information officers from the Central Office and 16 RACCOs.

They engaged in comprehensive discussions about the past year’s achievements, current performances, General Appropriations Act targets, budget utilization rating, issues, and concerns, and enhanced the skills and capabilities of regional offices.

Estrada highlighted the significance of the workshop in reinforcing the organization’s commitment to providing high-quality adoption and alternative child care services in the country.

“This workshop is a testament to our commitment to continually improving our services and ensuring that every vulnerable Filipino child finds their permanent and loving families they can truly belong to within the prescribed timeline as mandated by the law. By bringing together our regional officers and stakeholders, we aim to foster a culture of close collaboration and sustained innovation. Our goal is to address the challenges we face and build on our successes to create a brighter future for the children we serve,” Estrada said.

A specialized training session was also organized for information officers on the sidelines of the PREW. They underwent orientation in basic news writing, social media management, basic photography, media relations, and crisis management.