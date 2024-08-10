Celine Dion's team denounces use of "My Heart Will Go On" at Trump rally

In a strongly worded statement on 11 August, Celine Dion's management team and record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., condemned the unauthorized use of her iconic song My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump and J.D. Vance campaign rally in Montana. The statement, shared on Dion's official X (formerly Twitter) account, made it clear that the artist does not endorse the use of her music for political purposes, stating, "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."

The incident adds Dion to a growing list of artists who have spoken out against the Trump campaign's use of their music without permission. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, other notable musicians who have faced similar situations include Rihanna, Axl Rose, The Rolling Stones, and Neil Young, with the latter even taking legal action against the former president. The estates of Prince and Sinead O'Connor have also disavowed the use of their artists' songs at Trump events.

What sets this particular case apart is the team's pointed comment about the choice of song itself. The statement concluded with a wry observation: "…And really, THAT song?" This sentiment was echoed across social media, with many pointing out the irony of using a song from a movie about one of history's most famous maritime disasters at a political rally. As noted by Deadline, even Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' team seized the opportunity to comment on the viral video of the performance.

Interestingly, this is not the first time "My Heart Will Go On" has been featured at a Trump event. Deadline reports that the song was played at rallies in November 2020 and June 2021, as well as at the January 6, 2021 MAGA rally in Washington DC. Each instance has drawn attention and criticism, with commentators like Whoopi Goldberg on The View remarking on the "magnificent" irony of the song choice. As the 2024 campaign season heats up, it remains to be seen how candidates will navigate the choppy waters of music licensing and artist endorsements.

