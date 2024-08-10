Busan surfing culture is waving

“Foreigners who are new to surfing often learn here at Songjeong and then continue to enjoy surfing when they return to their home countries,” Shin Seong-jae, chief executive officer of the surfing school Surfholic, told DAILY TRIBUNE.

When he first started the surfing business in 2015, surfing was only allowed in designated areas during the beach open season in July and August. However, as more people began to enjoy surfing over time, the surfing zones also expanded. The area is divided to ensure safety, with a high number of beachgoers in July and August.

Initially, the surfing zone was 30 meters, but as the number of surfers increased, it expanded to 250 meters. Waves can get as high as three to four meters, with the largest during Spring and Fall.

“There was a lot of opposition at first, as many people come here for swimming, and they felt that expanding the surfing zones was taking away their sea. Yet, we have made a lot of efforts over a long period of time to improve this,” Shin said.