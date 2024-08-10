Busan surfing culture is waving

Songjeong Beach in Busan is likely to become the surfing mecca of the city. In other countries, surfing spots have coral reefs that makes them dangerous for surfers. Increasing water depth also makes it difficult for beginners.
Songjeong Beach, however, is entirely sandy. Additionally, its depth increases only gradually.
“Foreigners who are new to surfing often learn here at Songjeong and then continue to enjoy surfing when they return to their home countries,” Shin Seong-jae, chief executive officer of the surfing school Surfholic, told DAILY TRIBUNE.
When he first started the surfing business in 2015, surfing was only allowed in designated areas during the beach open season in July and August. However, as more people began to enjoy surfing over time, the surfing zones also expanded. The area is divided to ensure safety, with a high number of beachgoers in July and August.
Initially, the surfing zone was 30 meters, but as the number of surfers increased, it expanded to 250 meters. Waves can get as high as three to four meters, with the largest during Spring and Fall.
“There was a lot of opposition at first, as many people come here for swimming, and they felt that expanding the surfing zones was taking away their sea. Yet, we have made a lot of efforts over a long period of time to improve this,” Shin said.
For example, surfing schools actively participate in community service activities such as helping remove seaweed washed ashore during typhoons and providing surfing lessons to students and residents. “Furthermore, hosting national surfing competitions has helped develop the local economy, improving our relationship with the residents, who now welcome us,” he added.
The impact of surfing on Busan is evident with Songjeong Beach garnering significant national attention.
Surfholic was established in 2012 when Shin came to Songjeong for a drive and a coffee. He was then captivated by a foreigner surfing. The existing surfing operators back then were managing customers using manual methods. With a background in advertising, Shin computerized everything, introducing a card system and a customer service team. As a result, the number of customers increased 20-30 times.
He now runs several franchises of the school. There are 25 surfing schools in the area, with Surfholic alone attracting 200 to 300 visitors on weekends. “I believe that Songjeong Beach will grow even more as a marine leisure cultural spot among Busan’s seven beaches,” Shin concluded.