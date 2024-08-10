Bong Go supports Asuncion's local basketball league, champions grassroots sports

In a vibrant show of community spirit and athletic enthusiasm, the municipality of Asuncion, Davao del Norte, hosted a significant event on Friday, 9 August. The Asuncion Cultural and Sports Center was abuzz with activity as local leaders, athletes, and spectators came together to launch the municipal-wide basketball sports league. This initiative, backed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), marks a pivotal moment for local sports development and opportunity.

Earlier this month, Mayor Eufracio Dayaday, Jr., and his office staff visited the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to discuss the league with PSC Chairperson Richard Bachmann. This crucial meeting secured the financial backing necessary to bring the long-anticipated sports league to fruition. Senator Go, serving as Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth, played an instrumental role in facilitating this support for the grassroots sports program.

The league, which is part of the 76th Founding Anniversary celebrations of Asuncion, will include divisions such as 18U High School, 25U Sanggunian Kabataan, Tough 40-Up, and Barangay Officials and Functionaries. It will run until September 18. Reflecting on the importance of these events, Go remarked, “Supporting these events goes beyond the surface—it’s about instilling values, sportsmanship, and a fighting spirit in our youth,” emphasizing the role of local sports in fostering community cohesion and character.

The financial support of PhP400,000, resulting from a successful collaboration between national and local governments, highlighted the unity and shared commitment to grassroots sports. Senator Go’s advocacy includes his key role in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) and his support for the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. He has also pushed for increased budgets to enhance sports programs and athlete preparation. “Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” he urged.

Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Senator Go’s Malasakit team distributed t-shirts and bags to the participants, further demonstrating his commitment to fostering community spirit through sports.

“Sa bawat laban at laro na ating nasaksihan, nawa'y hindi lamang ito maging paligsahan, kundi isang pagkakataon upang magkaisa at magtulungan,” said Go.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, pinapaalalahanan ko ang lahat na ang ating layunin ay hindi lang manalo, kundi magbigay-inspirasyon at maghatid ng pag-asa sa bawat kabataang Pilipino. Tandaan natin, sa bawat pawis at pagsisikap, kasama niyo ako sa pag-abot ng inyong mga pangarap. Go lang ng Go!,” he concluded.