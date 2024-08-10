Big names and surprises: what to expect at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony promises a dazzling display of acrobatics, aerial performances, and high-profile appearances as it wraps up the games. Scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT at the Stade de France, the ceremony will feature over 100 performers and a sneak peek into the 2028 Los Angeles Games, including a reported stunt by Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. is confirmed to sing the U.S. national anthem. Meanwhile, rumors swirl about potential performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, with some acts expected to be live and others pre-taped. Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 committee, promises a ceremony that will be "solemn and emotional, but also a celebration," showcasing innovative and surprising elements.

Thomas Jolly, the creative director behind both the opening and closing ceremonies, has named the final show "Records." It will include a blend of acrobats, circus artists, dancers, and aerial ballet performers on structures representing the Olympic rings. The event will also feature the traditional parade of flags, speeches, and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame before handing over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Alongside the highly anticipated performances, the ceremony will also feature a standout moment with Tom Cruise. Reports suggest that the Hollywood star will showcase a dramatic stunt, potentially involving skydiving and a motorcycle, to symbolize the transition to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This spectacle is expected to blend cinematic flair with the ceremony’s traditional elements, providing a memorable finale to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

