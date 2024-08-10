BFAR assists Limay fisherfolk

LIMAY, Bataan — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Luzon (BFAR3) conducted relief assistance to fisherfolk who were adversely affected by the oil spill in the coastal waters of this town.

A total of 1,000 food packs worth a total of P500,000 were given to the fisherfolk of Barangays St. Francis 1, Reformista, Wawa, Poblacion, Alangan, Kitang, Barrio Luz, Townsite and Landing.

The bureau also provided 400 kilos of bangus and tilapia worth P50,000 under the Seafood Kadiwa Grant Program that were given to the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council and the Samahang Kababaihan ng Pinag-aguran.

BFAR3 has already provided 75 beneficiaries with fuel subsidies with P3,000 each.

Vice Mayor Richie Jason David welcomed the help from the officials of BFAR3 along with Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Johanna Dizon and Kagawad Cecil Roxas. The Bataan officials expressed their gratitude to the bureau for the assistance given to the Bataeños.

BFAR 3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz assured that the bureau will continue to assist the Limay fishing community, adding that this is just the first step in the long list of programs that BFAR3 has lined up for the communities affected by the oil spill.