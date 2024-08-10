Aussie Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' fires back at online critics

Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn has fired back at netizens after her routine drew ridicule on social media. "Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bboys wear tomorrow," She said.

Gunn's Paris Olympics performance, which featured a move compared to a kangaroo hopping, faced heavy criticism and lost all three of her match-ups against rival B-Girls. Her routine sparked a wave of social media memes and unfavorable comparisons, including one comparing her to Homer Simpson rolling on the floor.

The 36-year-old Sydney university lecturer was also criticized for wearing her green-and-gold team uniform, in contrast to the urban streetwear favored by other competitors.

"I was always going to be the underdog going in," she told Australia's Nine Network after her final performance. "I was never going to beat these B-Girls at what they do, so I did what I do best and showed my creativity, my style, a little bit of Australian character, so I could try and make my mark on this world stage."

Gunn described wearing the Australian uniform as a "matter of pride."

In response to the criticism, Will Swanton of The Australian newspaper urged people to "lay off" the athlete, noting that "she was cheerful, proud and actually cared enough about her country to wear the green and gold."

Swanton added, "Sure, the biggest thing she broke was the internet. But there are a lot worse performers at every sport at every Olympics. She spoke beautifully afterwards, and anyone who knows her says she's a lovely human."

On her Instagram account, Gunn encouraged others, saying, "Don't be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself; you never know where that's gonna take you."