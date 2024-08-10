Attempted motorcycle theft foiled in San Carlos City, two suspects arrested

In the early hours of 9 August 2024, an attempted motorcycle theft in Barangay San Juan, San Carlos City, Pangasinan, was thwarted, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The incident occurred around 3:30 AM when a couple, both 30 years old and residents of San Carlos City, were awakened by their dog’s barking.

Upon looking out their window, the couple saw two men inside their property, attempting to steal their black Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with the plate number 492 ICP. The homeowners quickly turned on their lights and shouted, causing the suspects to flee. However, the couple, with the help of their neighbors, managed to chase down and corner the suspects. During the chase, one of the suspects discarded a 9-inch kitchen knife.

The suspects, identified as JM, 42, and M, 33, both residents of San Carlos City, were apprehended and brought to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital for a medical examination before being handed over to the San Carlos City Police Station. They now face charges of frustrated carnapping and violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 6 for possession of a deadly weapon.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Tribune, PLT McKinley M. Mendoza, speaking on behalf of Acting Chief of Police PLTCOL Eleazar C. Edolmo of the San Carlos City Police Station, reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining safety and security in the community.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the safety and peace of mind of every citizen. We will not tire or waver in our efforts to protect our community. Rest assured, we are always ready to respond to your needs and assist you at any time. If you encounter any issues or need to report a crime in your area, please do not hesitate to inform us so that we can provide immediate assistance. Thank you for your continued trust in our service,” stated Lt. Col. Edolmo.