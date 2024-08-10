ALI gives land for Cavite’s 1st blood center

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) secured a site for its very first blood center in the province of Cavite following the donation of Ayala Land Inc. of a parcel of land inside of ALI’s integrated, mixed-use property, Vermosa Estate in Imus.

The PRC Cavite Chapter headquarters located along Vermosa Boulevard is set to rise, serving as the province’s first and primary blood center in Cavite.

The three-story office will house the Blood Center that can host large blood drives and conduct testing and processing of blood that will ensure steady supply of blood for Cavite’s hospitals and patients.

As ALI vowed to complete and enhance the living experience within Vermosa, part of it is to ensure that emergency and other medical needs are available within its estate.

Situated in Imus, one of Cavite’s major cities, the local PRC chapter aims to bring its blood services closer to the community, ensuring that they are easily accessible and responsive to the community’s needs.

Through the PRC and ALI’s partnership, they are also working together to prioritize the well-being and healthcare needs of the community.

ALI senior vice president and Head of Estates Group Chris Maglanoc expressed his appreciation for the trust that the PRC has placed in ALI.

“Ayala Land’s donation is a testament to our belief in the PRC’s mission to provide a safe and sufficient blood supply to those in need. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the PRC to their trust in choosing Vermosa as the home for their new headquarters. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos where healthcare services are readily accessible, and the well-being of every Filipino is a top priority,” he said.

The Imus branch in Vermosa will also be the new main hub for the PRC Cavite Chapter’s operations and will house a modern disaster communication center and storage for disaster response equipment; multipurpose facilities for training and workshops; and meeting spaces for support groups and community gatherings.

“This is another step forward for the Red Cross as we extend our blood, health, and welfare services to more people in Cavite, and build a stronger Red Cross network in the country. Providing greater access to blood for Filipinos from all walks of life is one of our lifelong missions, and we will make sure that no request for blood is turned away, and all blood needs are met,” said PRC chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang also shared, “Having a central blood facility in Imus makes the Red Cross well-positioned to provide the blood needs of people in the province and welcome blood donors from the region. This will also improve the Red Cross’ capacity to deliver services to the people of Cavite and other nearby regions.”

In addition to ALI’s donation of the land, the Okada Foundation Inc. funded the building’s construction.

The collaboration highlights the involvement of both organizations in the project. Okada Foundation Inc.

President James Lorenzana added: “Our foundation’s main goal is to make and implement projects for health and education. We believe in public and private partnerships to address the needs of our country.”

Vermosa is a master-planned Ayala Land estate located between the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas, Cavite, highlighting settings for active lifestyles.

With its diverse range of amenities, including sports facilities, retail establishments, residential properties, educational and civic institutions, and expansive open spaces, Vermosa is the perfect location for the PRC’s Cavite Chapter headquarters.