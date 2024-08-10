Alcala faces rough sailing

DAVAO CITY — Local and international athletes converge here Sunday as the much-anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking the fourth staging of the prestigious triathlon in this burgeoning sports destination.

After a long wait, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of endurance and determination, with competitors hailing from 33 countries, all vying for victory across a grueling 1.9-kilometer swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run.

This year’s event features a new racing experience, with the Davao City Coastal Road playing a key role in the competition.

The men’s overall title is wide open, with local aces like John Dedeus Alcala, Satar Salem, Jailani Lamama, Jonathan Pagaura, John Leerams Chicano, Mervin Santiago, Alfred Sajulga and Irienold Reig Jr. all vying for supremacy.

Their intense rivalry is set to unfold across multiple age categories, making for an exciting battle of speed, power and endurance in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group.

On the women’s side, CamSur 5150 champion Kim Mangrobang and recent IRONMAN 70.3 Subic winner Leyann Ramo are set to clash in what promises to be a compelling showdown.

They’ll face stiff competition from other top contenders like Sophia Capistrano, as well as a host of international challengers from countries including Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Great Britain, the US and Vietnam.

The race, which culminates with a closing run on the 17.3km Coastal Road, could see weather playing a crucial role, with cloudy and humid conditions expected.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao also emphasizes team play as it brings back the 11-man Team Maisugon competition in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city, offering a substantial winner-takes-all prize of P500,000.

This special category is open to teams consisting of at least 11 age-groupers, irrespective of age and gender, who are participating in the event. The team with the fastest total time will win the coveted Tribu Maisugon award, which includes a perpetual trophy.