AFAB not separating from government

BATAAN — The administrator of the state-run Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) has clarified that it is not separating itself from the National Government, which maliciously and erroneously circulated in the past days.

AFAB administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman elucidated what she wants for the freeport area to reach a level of self-sufficiency where it can operate without needing constant financial support.

He said one of the key indicators of the progress and development of AFAB was the pouring in of additional investments by other new locators and the expansions of other existing companies, and these serve as a key indicator of progress.

Administrator Pangandaman highlighted the milestones AFAB has achieved since President Ferdinand Marcos entrusted to him the AFAB leadership.

AFAB operates under the Office of the President.

Pangandaman also emphasized the key role played by the FAB enterprises and their workforce in driving FAB’s growth.

“With your support, the progress we’ve made is evident, and our data reflects our achievements,” Pangandaman said.

But the AFAB chief vowed not to stop there, saying “as we continue to develop and fortify the AFAB into a stronger, more capable organization to deliver the goals laid out in our charter.”

The focus is on strengthening AFAB’s capability to contribute more effectively as a key partner to the national government, rather than becoming independent of it.

For his part, Atty. Percival B Peralta, group head of the Office of the Administrator, AFAB, also said that in the coming years “AFAB must stand alone by itself. And AFAB can only attain this as long as it continues to maintain a strong and genuine bond of partnership with you, our dear locators.”

“Together, we stand; dis-united, we fall,” he said.

To attain this, Peralta said there should be an increased volume and improved quality of manufactured products; a higher amount of gross income earned as a result of an increased volume of production and sales; and improved remittances to AFAB as a result of a higher amount of GIE.

While AFAB has been given a capital contribution by the National Government amounting to P2.5 billion, Peralta said there is now only about P100 million left to be downloaded.

Unless Congress passes a law amending AFAB’s Charter by increasing the capital contribution of the national government into it, Peralta said the agency’s financial position will be at serious peril and it may not be able to sustain its plans and programs to further develop the Zone for the benefit of its locators.

By looking at the above scenario, Peralta pointed out, “What AFAB wants to avoid is to incur a deficit in the years to come, wherein expenses and expenditures go beyond its earnings. And it should not happen to the extent that it will now create a burden to the national government by requiring it to subsidize the operations of AFAB.”

Citing statistics, Atty Peralta said that Bataan is one of the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Provinces in Terms of Per Capita GDP Annual Growth Rates at Constant 2018 Prices, 2021-2022.