314 new Coast Guard members complete training in Bataan

Bagac, Bataan – A total of 314 Coast Guardians completed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) program at the Regional Training Center Bataan on 8 August, officially qualifying them for service.

"The Coast Guard Officer's Course (CGOC) Class 30-2023 'Hayag-Dilaab' completed the ten-month mental and physical training program to develop the right attitude, commitment, character, discipline, and patriotism," said Deputy Commandant for Operations, CG Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr.

Punzalan congratulated the new Coast Guard officers and emphasized the importance of selflessly serving the Filipino people, particularly in various circumstances.

He added that, after almost 10 months since their convening on 12 October, 2023, the graduates are now full-fledged Coast Guardians, ready and eager to serve the country.

"Their acquired skills after being honed by the four corners of the RTC-Bataan will serve as their guide as they navigate the life of being a PCG Officer," he continued.

The will be assigned to different PCG units across the country.

Punzalan challenged the graduates to strive to be the best versions of themselves as junior PCG officers and expressed hope that they would inspire others to join the organization.

Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command (CGETDC) Commander CG Vice Admiral Charlie Rances, Deputy CGETDC CG Commodore Agapito Bibat, PCG Academy Superintendent CG Captain Paolo Abejuela, and other key officers and non-officers of the PCG were also present during the event.