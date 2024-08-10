30K workers receive nearly P2B monetary benefits thru SEnA — DOLE

A total of 30,644 workers benefitted from nearly P2 billion monetary benefits through the Single Entry Approach (SEnA) settlement procedure, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Based on the data provided by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB), monetary benefits amounting to P711,605,950.51 for 21,775 workers was facilitated by DOLE regional offices; P183,346,738.96 for 1,990 workers through the NCMB; and P1,084,099,954.53 for 8,879 workers through the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

As of end June, DOLE has handled 50,022 requests for assistance through the SEnA, including 27,696 from regional offices, 2,640 from the NCMB, and 19,686 from the NLRC.

These included requests for assistance carried over from the previous year.

Of the assistance requests filed, issues on violations to labor standards such as non-payment or underpayment of wage and claims for mandated pays, leaves, and benefits topped the list of concerns at 85,032.

Claims on separation pay and indemnity pay followed with 11,376, illegal dismissal and constructive dismissal with 10,302, non-issuance of certificate of employment with 3,451, grievable issues (collective bargaining agreement violations and personnel actions) with 2,432, maltreatment or harassment with 1,809, and regularization or contractualization with 1,224.

Other issues raised before SEnA were for medical and financial assistance; release of cash/gun/license bonds, refunds of work-related expenses; claims of unpaid commission or incentives; and non-remittance of mandatory contributions.

The NCMB also noted that DOLE regional offices had a case disposition rate of 99.98 percent and settlement rate of 92.67 percent.

The NCMB’s disposition and settlement rates were posted at 95.09 percent and 70.3 percent, respectively, while the NLRC recorded 96.67 percent and 33.22 percent.

There were still 3,681 assistance requests undergoing conciliation-mediation hearings as of end of June.

SEnA is the DOLE’s platform to prevent full-blown disputes and labor cases through providing accessible, speedy, inexpensive, and impartial procedures. It was first introduced through Department Order 107-10 and institutionalized via Republic Act 10396 in 2013.