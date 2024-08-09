US helps thwart plot targeting Taylor Swift concert

The United States recently played a crucial role in disrupting an alleged Islamic State plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The White House confirmed on Friday that US intelligence was shared with Austrian authorities, leading to the arrest of three suspects. According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, this collaboration underscores the US's commitment to working closely with global partners to address and mitigate security threats.

The plot was reportedly aimed at a suicide attack during one of Swift’s highly anticipated "Eras" tour concerts. Austrian authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect and a 17-year-old accomplice, with the main suspect allegedly planning to use explosives and knives. The swift response, aided by US intelligence, resulted in the cancellation of the Vienna concerts, leaving many disappointed fans, known as "Swifties," heartbroken.

The situation highlights the increasing need for international cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. The Austrian authorities, having been tipped off by foreign partners, including the US, managed to prevent a potentially devastating attack. As the "Eras" tour continues across Europe, the security measures and collaboration between nations remain pivotal in ensuring the safety of large-scale public events.

(Source: © Agence France-Presse)