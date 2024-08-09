Triple attack targets ship off Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Three attempted attacks likely launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted a merchant vessel off Yemen but caused no injuries or damage, maritime security firm Ambrey said Friday.

The ship, which had a private security team on board, was approached by a small boat and an unmanned surface vessel (USV) 58 nautical miles from the Houthi-run port city of Hodeida, Ambrey said.

It was the third attack targeting the same ship in under 24 hours, according to Ambrey, which said the ship’s security team destroyed the USV.

The advisory came shortly after the British maritime firm said the ship “was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle” off Hodeida.

“A bright light and loud noise were observed by the crew. No injuries or physical damage were reported,” it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Ambrey said it was consistent with previous operations carried out by the Houthis, who have launched a flurry of drone and missile strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November.

The rebels say their campaign is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

Earlier on Thursday, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a rocket-propelled grenade exploded in close proximity to a ship transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea on Thursday.