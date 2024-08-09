Taytay vape tiangge with P6.8-M tax liability raided

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. on Friday reported that the bureau's raid on 8 August against sellers of illicit vape products, netted 7,920 pieces of Flava and other vape products confiscated in Taytay Tiangge Market, with an estimated P6.82 million in tax liability.

"The BIR Illicit Trade Task Force, with operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, raided the Taytay Tiangge Market and discovered thousands of illicit vape products, including Flava. We have confiscated these illicit vape products, will destroy them, and will proceed to collect taxes and file cases against those selling them. This raid was made possible due to a report from a concerned citizen. The BIR welcomes all informants, whether from the private or public sector, in our war against illicit trade. The Illicit Trade Task Force of the BIR will act on all verified targets," Lumagui said.

He added that their operatives conducted surveillance of the tiangge market, which led to the discovery of a warehouse in Brgy. San Juan, Taytay, Rizal, where the vape products were stored.

All vape products seized had no stamps. The stall and warehouse were not registered. The business also did not have a permit to operate and failed to issue official receipts or invoices.

"These are all violations of the Tax Code, particularly: Section 144 - Tobacco Products, Heated Tobacco Products, and Vapor Products; Section 106 - Value-Added Tax on Sale of Goods or Properties; Section 146 - Inspection Fee; Section 248B - Civil Penalties; Section 249B - Interest; and Section 263 - Unlawful Possession or Removal of Articles Subject to Excise Tax Without Payment of the Tax," the BIR commisioner explained.

"We encourage the public to report vape products being sold without internal revenue stamps," Lumagui added.