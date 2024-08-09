Suspected leptospirosis cases may be seen by other 'equally capable' hospitals — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday advised suspected or probable leptospirosis patients to go to nearby equally capable hospitals.

The DOH made the statement following an influx of leptospirosis cases in the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), two weeks after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 8 August, there are a total of 48 patients confined for leptospirosis at the NKTI.

“The Department of Health is continually assessing the clinical, epidemiologic, and logistics situation to effectively respond to the anticipated rise in leptospirosis after the floods of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced Habagat,” the DOH said.

On Wednesday, the DOH logged 67 new cases of leptospirosis.

The DOH epidemiologists, however, warned that the numbers may still rise as there may be late reports.

For coordination and referral of Leptospirosis patients in Metro Manila, patients are advised to contact:

DOH Metro Manila CHD: (02) 8531-0037; (0920) 283-2758

DOH central hotline: (0917) 837-0631