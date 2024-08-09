Students awarded scholarships at international competition

Two bright minds from the Philippines emerged as the top two winners at the Next Generation Innovations international student competition. The victors have been awarded scholarships worth over P1,578,900. The competition, which was hosted by leading international education specialist, Study Group, concluded its finale at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with eight students from schools across Southeast Asia.

Next Generation Innovations, Study Group’s inaugural international student competition, aims to provide opportunities for driven students to secure scholarships for their higher education in the United Kingdom. Students were required to create a 5,000-word project proposal showcasing how they plan to use their higher education to make a difference in the world. These projects spanned topics from engineering to health sciences and business.

The winning project, Divorce Dialogue, by Stephanie Jane Magbitang from the Philippines, captivated all judges with its innovative fusion of business and advocacy to benefit her local community.

With this scholarship, Stephanie will be attending her International Foundation Year at Study Group’s University of Sheffield International College this September, before progressing to her first year studying Law at the University of Sheffield in 2025.

The second runner-up project, Superheroes Need Saving Too: Innovative Dual-Chip Tracker and a Cross-Border Protection System for Overseas Workers, by Crescia San Angel from the Philippines creatively merged modern engineering with advocacy for the protection of overseas foreign workers. Crescia will be entering her International Foundation Year this upcoming November, at Study Group’s Durham University International Study Centre to progress towards her first year in International Relations at Durham University in 2025.

The third runner-up project, Pangéstu, by Vanessa Shannon Suryandi from Indonesia, inspired wellness with an innovative approach towards revitalizing wellness tourism in Indonesia ethically. Vanessa will be entering her International Foundation Year at Study Group’s University of Sheffield International College this upcoming September, to progress towards her first year studying Business at the University of Sheffield in 2025.