Sta. Ana Hospital earns Level 3 accreditation

The local government of Manila announced on Friday that the Sta. Ana Hospital has achieved Level 3 Service Capability Hospital status from the Department of Health (DoH) recently which puts the city-run hospital on par with larger private facilities.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said that with the new status of the hospital, they are looking forward to the continued success and positive impact that the hospital will undoubtedly bring to the community it so diligently serves.

Lacuna also credited hospital director Dr. Grace Padilla and the entire staff for the accomplishment.

“This accreditation of the hospital from Level 2 status to Level 3 marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s journey of continued excellence and service to the community,” the mayor said.

With the upgraded status, Sta. Ana Hospital is expected to expand its services.

“We are highly confident that it will remain a beacon of excellence in healthcare, providing top-tier medical services to the people of Manila,” Lacuna said.

Meantime, Padilla said the achievement reflects the collective efforts of the hospital’s administration, healthcare providers and support staff.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the City Government of Manila under Mayor ‘Honey’ Lacuna-Pangan and the unwavering support of the Department of Health,” Padilla said. “It is also a recognition of the trust and confidence that the community places in Sta. Ana Hospital, a trust that the hospital has earned through years of dedicated service.”

The Level 3 accreditation means Sta. Ana Hospital can offer a broader range of specialized medical services, advanced diagnostic and treatment options, and enhanced patient care facilities, Padilla said.