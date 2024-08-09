SM Supermalls ushering in new era

SM Supermalls is entering a new era, redefining the mall experience for Filipinos. More than just retail spaces, SM is committed to building and nurturing vibrant communities where lifestyle, nature, entertainment, and businesses converge.

This year, SM will open three new malls: SM City J Mall in Mandaue City, SM City La Union, and SM City Laoag. Each mall, designed by world-renowned architects, will emphasize sustainability and community-centric experiences.

Sustainability at its core

The new malls will feature eco-friendly designs, solar panels, proper waste segregation, and water recycling systems, reflecting SM's commitment to a greener future.

Stay tuned!

Be the first to know about SM Supermalls' grand openings and exclusive previews. Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media to get the latest news and exclusive sneak peeks.

There’s #MoreForYouAtSM

More than just a promise of having it all, SM is committed to evolving to give its customers more. More diverse and first-in-market brands, more unique and world-class experiences, more flavors to savor, and more spaces to thrive.