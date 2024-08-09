SM Foundation bridges healthcare gap for isolated communities

The Philippines is a nation comprises of more than 7,100 widely separated islands. This archipelagic structure presents challenges for Filipinos, particularly those residing in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA), which often struggle to access essential services, with healthcare being a critical concern.

According to 2019 data from the Department of Health, there are more than 10,800 GIDAs in the country, many of which struggle to access basic healthcare due to limited infrastructure and remoteness. Several of these areas are served by the Polomolok East Community Clinic (PECC), which caters to nearly 50,000 individuals, predominantly from GIDAs.

Municipal IP Mandatory Representative Jerome Ante noted that healthcare centers are often located kilometers away from these communities, making PECC's location strategic despite its limited services.

Recognizing this need, the SM Foundation has focused on improving healthcare accessibility for vulnerable communities. The foundation recently undertook the revitalization of PECC to enhance its capabilities and service delivery. SM Foundation repaired the dilapidated structure and optimized the layout to enhance efficiency and prioritize patient and healthcare worker comfort.

This revitalized health center is a game-changer for our indigenous communities,” Ante said. “With its strategic location and expanded services, it will significantly improve the health and well-being of our people. Mas lalapit na ang healthcare dito sa amin.”

The renovated facility now includes areas for specialized programs such as Animal Bite and Treatment, TB-Dots, Nebulization, Counseling, and Family Planning. To support healthcare workers in their roles, the project provided an enhanced dental clinic, operation room, conference room, physicians room, and PWD-friendly restroom.

Patient comfort and health worker’s ease of working were a key consideration in the renovation. New Reception and Admission areas, a Mobile Play Cabinet, Felicidad T. Sy areas for the Elderly and Children, and a secure Breastfeeding Room were added to improve the patient experience. A dedicated pantry and records rooms were included to ensure better management of resources and information.

In collaboration with the Mahintana Foundation, a newly renovated pharmacy will provide the community with a reliable source of medicines. The center also features eco-friendly innovations, including eco-conscious appliances, air-cleaning paints, locally sourced plants, and a Rainwater Catchment System.

Embracing digital transformation, SM DigiKonsulta was launched for teleconsultations and digitalization of patient records. These improvements aim to bring PECC into compliance with the licensing and accreditation requirements of the Department of Health and PhilHealth, ensuring sustainable, quality healthcare services for the community.

Through SM Foundation’s 207th rehabilitation project, healthcare is within reach for communities from geographically challenged areas.

“Dati, kulang talaga ang mga tulong sa health center. Pero ngayon, malaki ang maitutulong nito sa aming mga IP, lalo na para sa aming kalusugan,” Polomolok Municipal Tribal Chieftain Danny Sumali said.

To date, the SM Foundation has refurbished over 200 centers, bringing healthcare services closer to about 7 million patients.