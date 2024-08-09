Sierra Valley Gardens reveals second phase

RLC Residences welcomed the second phase of Sierra Valley Gardens, a premier residential haven nestled within a sprawling master-planned mixed-use development in Cainta, Rizal.
“Sierra Valley Gardens is truly one of our most successful projects to date, which also brought us a lot of learnings from our customers. Over time, we’ve seen how this property answers the needs of our millennial home seekers - whose goals are to seek their personal and financial independence while staying close to their loved ones. The features of this project are inspired by them, and we are grateful to continuously upgrade Sierra Valley Gardens with their needs and goals in mind so they can continuously make their smart move towards growth,” RLC Residences marketing head and chief integration officer Karen Cesario said.
Phase Two of Sierra Valley Gardens will have its three-floor clubhouse that will house amenities of the development such as the residence lounge, lap and kiddie pool, game room, function room, theater room, and fitness and wellness center. On the roof deck, the building will have a viewing deck and hydroponics farm. Solar panels will be installed to help power common areas in the building. Additionally, Sierra Valley Gardens will have its own Rainwater Harvesting System to supply water for landscaped areas and other non-potable requirements of the development. Electronic vehicle charging stations on select parking slots will also be installed.
Sierra Valley Gardens is a three-phase, 12-building condominium with units boasting smart home features such as smart locks, audio-video intercom, smart lights and switches. Home owners can settle their payments and monitor their accounts through the myRLC Home.
“Choosing a home at Sierra Valley Gardens is a smart move in the East. Our future homeowners can plant their roots in a sanctuary within a suburban estate, with community-centric amenities that allow them to embrace their independence, while enjoying the long-term financial benefit of real estate investments,” Cesario adds.
The property is nearby the upcoming MRT-4 station.