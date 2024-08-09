Sierra Valley Gardens reveals second phase

Sierra Valley Gardens is a three-phase, 12-building condominium with units boasting smart home features such as smart locks, audio-video intercom, smart lights and switches. Home owners can settle their payments and monitor their accounts through the myRLC Home.

“Choosing a home at Sierra Valley Gardens is a smart move in the East. Our future homeowners can plant their roots in a sanctuary within a suburban estate, with community-centric amenities that allow them to embrace their independence, while enjoying the long-term financial benefit of real estate investments,” Cesario adds.

The property is nearby the upcoming MRT-4 station.