Seamen Magna Carta cash bond provision quizzed

The Association of Marine Officers and Rating Inc. (AMOR SEAMAN) on Friday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the controversial execution bond provision that has been reinserted into the final version of the proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers, citing its significant adverse impact on the welfare and rights of the country’s seafarers.

In a statement, the group said that the insertion of the execution bond provision in the Magna Carta for Seafarers bill is highly unacceptable because if it is enacted, seafarers would be required to post a cash bond that could reach P200,000 before they could receive disability claims, which could take five to 10 years to process in court if they fall ill and need medical treatment.

“Where will we get the P200,000? There is no security of tenure with that said Magna Carta. We are all contractual. A cash bond is (definitely) not the answer,” said Rey Tranate of AMOR SEAMAN.

The seafarers’ group particularly opposes the reinsertion of the execution bond provision in the final version of the bill, as it jeopardizes the lives of the country’s seafarers, adding that they would fight this issue up to the Supreme Court to protect the rights of the country’s seafarers.