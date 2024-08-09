Sara’s budget mishandling claims slammed

A House leader on Friday strongly criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for claiming that the budget of the Department of Education (DepEd), under her stewardship, had been mishandled notwithstanding her efforts to rectify it.

House Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Jil Bonglon, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, called into question the timeliness of Duterte’s voicing her concern when she had all the time to do so during her stint as DepEd secretary.

Duterte resigned from the post on 19 June and was replaced by seasoned lawmaker Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

“If there were indeed budget issues, why raise them only now? It’s easy to blame others, but real leadership is about finding solutions and taking responsibility,” Bongalon stressed.

Duterte claimed the national budget, as detailed in the General Appropriations Act, had been mishandled, leading to inefficiencies and unresolved issues in various departments.

She said that despite her efforts to address the problems during her term as DepEd chief, these did not succeed due to a lack of support from the agencies and top officials concerned.

Under fire

Duterte also came under fire for failing to resolve the underlying issues at the DepEd, particularly the Philippines’ poor performance in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a periodic international comparative study that tests 15-year-olds’ ability to use their knowledge and skills in reading, mathematics, and science.

“DepEd had nearly two years to improve our students’ proficiency levels, yet we still ranked near the bottom globally. And this happened under your watch, on the very day you resigned as DepEd secretary,” Bongalon said.

Duterte’s departure from the DepEd, which she headed for nearly two years, coincided with the publication of PISA’s global study of 2022 that showed 15-year-old Filipino students lagged in creative thinking with a mean of 14 points, drastically distant from the average score of 33 set forth by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The country’s neighbor, Singapore, landed in the top spot among 64 countries with 41 points.

Voice of the people

Meanwhile, Duterte on Friday said she was using her position, resources and platform to be the voice for Filipinos who are unheard.

Duterte, a former mayor of Davao City, cited two instances when she experienced flooding in the house of her parents on Taal Street in Davao City.

“I am using my position, resources and platform just as I did in the past — when I was mayor I told the NEDA XI that they needed to study flood control and drainage. This was so the City Engineer’s Office and DPWH would have plans to follow and they would not invent projects,” she added.

Duterte also cited the “flood planning” during the administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Champagne and cocaine

She also took potshots at leaders who were motivated by money, illegal drugs and those who hold champagne glasses — apparently referring to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Senate Presisent Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“Leadership is faithfulness to the oath of office. Leadership is faithful service to the people. Leaders should only say one thing — that ‘it is done’,” she said. “Leaders should not be motivated by cash, cocaine or champagne. And, most certainly, leaders should not be made to hold champagne glasses.”

This was apparently in reference to allegations that Marcos used illegal drugs and to the incident where First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos handed back to Escudero his champagne glass during the Vin d’Honneur at Malacañang early this year.

Reacting to her statement, Escudero on Friday urged the Vice President to work with the government to address pressing issues rather than pointing fingers.

In a statement, Escudero said Duterte, like ordinary Filipino citizens, has the “right to point out the problems confronting our countrymen.”

However, he noted that being at the helm of the Office of the Vice President, the elder daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is in a position to bring solutions to these problems.

“Unlike ordinary citizens, however, she (Duterte) can actually suggest or do something tangible about them using her position, resources, and platform,” he said.