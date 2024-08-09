REGINE REIMAGINES ‘THE ONLY EXCEPTION’

The Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid has released a reimagined version of the 2010 hit song “The Only Exception” by American rock band Paramore.

It is the second single that is set to be part of Regine’s much-awaited revival album Reginified produced under Star Music. The first character of the Reginified multiverse has been introduced through the song — a doting and loving wife.

Regine dedicates her latest music release to her husband, Kapamilya singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid.

“The Only Exception” follows Regine’s previous remake, Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” that served as a preview buzz single released last October.

Regine's "The Only Exception" version is now available for streaming on various music platforms.