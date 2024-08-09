Pinoy seafarers in Houthi attack safe

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said yesterday all the Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Groton were safe following a missile attack by Houthi rebels last 3 August. The vessel is currently docked at the port of Djibouti for evaluation.

The container ship was reportedly attacked 60 nautical miles off Yemen. It originated in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and was headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The ship had a total of 19 crew members, 17 of them Filipinos.

According to the ship’s operator, Cornbulk Shipmanagement Corporation, the vessel sustained minor damage from the attack but there were no oil leaks or water observed entering the hull.

The attack came after the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

In the past two weeks, the Houthis had observed a ceasefire in the region, a slowdown since they began attacking vessels in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the DMW said it will continue to monitor the situation and will assist the seafarers and their families.

The agency also renewed its call to ship owners to divert their ships’ route away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to safer waters.

“The DMW will strictly enforce Department Order No. 3 which prohibits the deployment of Filipino seafarers on board ships that had been attacked in designated high-risk and war-like zones,” the DMW said.

Filipino mariners were likewise reminded they could exercise their right to refuse sailing in these waters.

“Seafarers may inform the DMW of their conditions or submit their Confirmation of Refusal to traverse the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden and/or to other High-risk and War-like zones at sbhighrisk@dmw.gov.ph,” the DMW added.