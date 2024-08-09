Pialago steps down as LTFRB spokespersona

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson Celine Pialago has stepped down from her post effective on 31 August 2024, according to the agency on Friday.

“Ms. Pialago has served the agency with dedication, and while we are saddened to see her depart, we respect her decision to move forward in her journey,” said the LTFRB in a statement as it extends its gratitude to her for her contributions to agency.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Pialago for her contributions and wish her the very best in all her future endeavors,” the LTFRB said.

Meantime, Pialago — in her letter addressed to LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III — stressed that her decision was “not an easy one” but “it was time to move forward and pursue new challenges in my career.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the agency and appreciate the opportunities for growth and development that have been afforded to me,” said Pialago as she also expressed gratitude to her colleagues and the agency for their support during her stint.

“Please be assured that I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition, and I am willing to assist in any way possible during this period,” Pialago said.

To recall, she was appointed as the LTFRB spokesperson on 15 November last year and prior to that, she was the spokesperson for the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority until she left to focus on her failed bid as representative of the Malasakit Movement Party-list in the 2022 elections.