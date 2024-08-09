Pialago out as LTFRB spox

Celine Pialago, a former Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson turned Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board media coordinator and spokesperson, once again left her job.

In a statement, the LTFRB said Pialago tendered her resignation today, 9 August, which will take effect on 31 August.

"We would like to inform the public that the agency has officially received the resignation of Ms. Celine Pialago today from her position as Spokesperson/Communications Head, effective, August 31, 2024," the LTFRB statement read.

"Ms. Pialago has served the agency with dedication, and while we are saddened to see her depart, we respect her decision to move forward in her journey," it added, as the agency extend its gratitude to her, for her contribution to the LTFRB.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Pialago for her contributions and wish her the very best in all her future endeavors," the agency concluded.