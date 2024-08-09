Phl grateful over U.S. CODEL support

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed satisfaction with the strengthening alliance between the Philippines and the United States as he also thanked the United States Congressional Delegation (CODEL) for its continued support.

This follows after the President met the US CODEL led by Representative Michael T. McCaul (Republican-Texas) at the Palace in a courtesy call earlier this week and details of the meeting were released by Presidential Communications Office on Friday.

McCaul, who serves as chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Homeland Security, was accompanied by Representative Addison Graves Wilson (Republican-2nd district of South Carolina), a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs during the meeting.

The US CODEL expressed its interest in understanding the Philippines’ perspectives and concerns regarding China and exploring how the US can assist in upholding the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Marcos told the US officials that the benefits of these partnerships and alliances that both Manila and Washington are building to tackle new challenges are evident.

“We are [coming] from resolution at least to manage the situation,” Marcos told the US CODEL.

“Again, on behalf of the Philippines, we express our gratitude for all the United States has done and continues to do in support of our alliance and to strong adherence for the Philippines,” he added.

McCaul, for his part, expressed gratitude to President Marcos for the Philippines’ support to the US and commended him for his “very strong” speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last May.

“The supplemental (appropriation) is very important, we see Israel, see Ukraine, see Indo-Pacific — three areas in the world, three regions [receiving] attack from tyrannical governments. We see President Putin and President Xi made an alliance in Beijing,” McCaul said, noting his country makes sure that the Philippines is included in the Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

During the 4th PH-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, American officials announced a proposed allocation of $500 million for the Philippines from the $2.5-billion FMF supplemental budget for the Indo-Pacific.