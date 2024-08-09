Philippine pearls within reach

Some ladies in the know go to their favorite tiangge to buy pearls, but now many have discovered the wealth of choices Kultura carries in its stores.

Among the kinds of pearls to be found at Kultura are freshwater pearls with their whimsical shapes, distinctive surface texture and warmth of luster. Tahitian pearls come by their dark color naturally; while Baroque pearls have an irregular non-spherical shape. Of course, there are the South Sea pearls, the Rolls Royce of pearls, the largest and most valuable pearls grown today.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, Kultura showcased these pearls as worn by Marian Rivera. The collection includes the following:

Khai radiates confidence in pearl and gemstone jewelry featuring sparkling semi-precious stones surrounding a stunning freshwater pearl.

Glynyz doubles up on glamour with two-toned accessories that are best layered with similar pieces in two colors.

Aurea glows with lustrous sheen of these golden South Sea pearls. Marian is the queen in two layers of South Sea pearl necklaces, a South Sea pearl bracelet, and South Sea pearl dangling earrings, all in regal gold.

You can also style your modern Filipiniana outfit with Aurea Pearl’s multi-colored South Sea baroque pearl necklaces in an alluring mix of white, champagne, and gold.

LJ Pearls spices things up with this long necklace and earrings in baroque pearls with gold accents.

A-M Pearls proves you can never go wrong with a string (or two, or three!) of pristine pearls.

Find your nearest branch at bit.ly/KulturaStores or shop online at www.kulturafilipino.com. Follow @kulturafilipino on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.