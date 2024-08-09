PAI starts forming Phl Team

A total of 61 Filipino swimmers based abroad have signed up to join some 500 local hopefuls in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) National Trials from 15 to 18 August and 20 to 23 August at the Rizal Memorial Aquatic Center.

PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said the positive response from Filipino-foreign athletes validates their intention of uniting the swimming community that would lead to the formation of a solid national team.

The national trials will be the basis for the selection of the national team members who will see action in the Aquatics World Cup series, the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships and the World Aquatics Championships next year.

“Surprised, in a very positive way, with this development,” Buhain, a two-time Olympian and Hall of Famer, said.

“We welcome them, arms wide open, and thankful that Filipino-Foreign athletes are now showing a big desire to join our national pool.”

Filipino-Canadian Kyla Sanchez and Filipino-American Jarod Hatch, who both represented the country in the Paris Olympics, banner the list of foreign-based hopefuls together with former Southeast Asian Games champion Chloe Isleta, junior standout Heather White, and Teai Salvino.

They will fight for national team spots against local aces led by Xiandi Chua, Jasmine Micaela Mojdeh, Patricia Mae Santor, Hugh Antonio Parto, Gerald Jacinto and Jamesrey Ajido.

“No exception. Everybody must swim,” Buhain said.