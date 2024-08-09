P12-B ‘active wellness township’ to rise in Batangas

Property developer Megaworld and The Farm at San Benito are set to build a P12-B “active wellness township” in Lipa, Batangas.

“We are happy for this opportunity to develop a game-changing community anchored on holistic wellness. This forms part of our goal at Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) to help further boost the country’s tourism industry by partnering with The Farm, a renowned institution that plays a huge role in introducing the country to the world in terms of medical wellness tourism,” Kevin Tan, president and chief executive officer of AGI, the parent company of Megaworld, said.

The upcoming 25-hectare integrated community, San Benito Private Estate, will be a low-density wellness community that offers residential village lots, low-rise residential condominiums, international brand hotel, sports and leisure hub, active adult center, community gardens, commercial shops inside an expansive nature park, as well as nature walk trails. Around 50 percent of the entire wellness township will be devoted to green and open spaces.

“Part of our company’s direction is to be able to build sustainable communities that integrate holistic health and wellness, as well as longevity to everyone who will live there, stay there, or visit there. This is where our business philosophy aligns seamlessly with that of The Farm,” shares Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld.

Located just around 20 minutes from Lipa City Proper, San Benito Private Estate offers a stunning view of the Malarayat mountains and is surrounded by lush forests and natural waterways. It will be directly connected to The Farm at San Benito.

“This is a shared vision of connecting a very high quality, top-of-the-line real estate business to The Farm. The combination of The Farm and Megaworld can open many new opportunities,” says Dr. Binod Chaudhary, chairman of the Chaudhary Group, one of the owners of The Farm at San Benito.

The Farm at San Benito, an eco-luxury, holistic medical wellness resort, has received over 100 prestigious international awards, including “Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” from SENSES Germany, which made its mark as one of the leading medical wellness destinations in the world.

San Benito Private Estate will be Megaworld’s 33rd township development in the country.