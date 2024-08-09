Novotel Manila Araneta City earns best hotel quality nod

The LISTeN Program Award is an AccorHotels Quality Program that gathers all the expectations in a good hotel, basing it on their target markets — client recognition, client stay information, personalized proposition, client experience and needs qualification.

Accor Hotel is a French multinational hospitality company that manages and franchises hotels, resorts and properties. It is the sixth largest hospitality company worldwide.

In a statement, Maria Manlulu-Garcia, general manager of Novotel Manila, said that one of the hotel’s commitments is to serve its patrons well and to provide them with an enjoyable, yet memorable stay.

“We are committed to offering personalized experiences that cater to the diverse needs of our guests, ensuring that each stay is comfortable, enjoyable, and memorable. This award is a testament to our team’s passion for excellence and dedication to delivering the highest level of service,” she said.