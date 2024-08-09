Novotel Manila Araneta City earns best hotel quality nod

Novotel Manila Araneta City bags the LISTeN Program Award for 2023 — an award dedicated to its unwavering goal to providing best service to its patrons.
The Cubao-based hotel secured a top average score of 95.73 percent, making it the second award secured by Novotel Manila.
The LISTeN Program Award is an AccorHotels Quality Program that gathers all the expectations in a good hotel, basing it on their target markets — client recognition, client stay information, personalized proposition, client experience and needs qualification.
Accor Hotel is a French multinational hospitality company that manages and franchises hotels, resorts and properties. It is the sixth largest hospitality company worldwide.
In a statement, Maria Manlulu-Garcia, general manager of Novotel Manila, said that one of the hotel’s commitments is to serve its patrons well and to provide them with an enjoyable, yet memorable stay.
“We are committed to offering personalized experiences that cater to the diverse needs of our guests, ensuring that each stay is comfortable, enjoyable, and memorable. This award is a testament to our team’s passion for excellence and dedication to delivering the highest level of service,” she said.
Aside from Novotel Manila Araneta City, the company’s other branch near the business district of Makati, the Novotel Suites Manila Acqua also boasts modern-time-inspired spacious design.
Novotel Suites Manila Acqua, which offers a scenic view of the Pasig River and the skyscrapers of Makati, showcases 152 rooms and suites which all come along with spacious working spaces, and modern kitchen pieces of equipment.
Novotel Suites Manila Acqua is located on Coronado Street in Mandaluyong City, just meters away from Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, a road that links the city to the cosmopolitan area of Rockwell.