Notable Olympic moments you might have missed this week

Highlights from standout performances around the world, featuring record-breaking feats and thrilling victories
Celebrating the triumphs of athletes worldwide! From our proud Filipino heroes to extraordinary performers from every nation, we honor and appreciate the dedication and achievements of all who make the Olympics unforgettable.
As the Olympics continue to capture global attention, athletes from various countries have delivered remarkable performances. Here’s a roundup of some of the standout moments and achievements from the start of this week:

1. Usain Bolt’s Historic Comeback

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt made headlines with his surprise return to competitive racing. In a thrilling 100m race, Bolt clocked a time of 9.85 seconds, narrowly missing his own world record but securing a gold medal. This performance has sparked conversations about his potential participation in future events.

Bolt doing the "Lightning Bolt".
Olivier Morin/Getty Images

2. Simone Biles Dominates Gymnastics

American gymnast Simone Biles showcased her unparalleled skills with a stunning performance in the women's all-around final. Biles earned a total score of 58.76, winning gold and reaffirming her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Her flawless routine and impressive routines have set a new benchmark in gymnastics.

Simone Biles performs on floor exercise during day two of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena, June 2, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

3. Norway’s Karsten Warholm Shatters 400m Hurdles Record

Karsten Warholm of Norway delivered an extraordinary performance in the 400m hurdles, breaking the world record with a time of 45.97 seconds. Warholm’s incredible speed and technique have earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his place as a dominant force in track and field.

Karsten Warholm of Norway.
Picture by 2024 Getty Images

4. Katie Ledecky Adds Another Gold to Her Collection

American swimmer Katie Ledecky won gold in the 800m freestyle, continuing her streak of excellence in distance swimming. Ledecky’s time of 8:11.04 was a testament to her endurance and skill, making her one of the most decorated swimmers in Olympic history.

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

5. Japan’s Judo Success

Japanese judoka Shohei Ono claimed gold in the men’s 73kg weight class with a spectacular ippon victory. Ono’s technical prowess and strategic skill were on full display as he defeated his opponents with precision and grace.

2021 Getty Images

6. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty Triumphs in Tennis

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty clinched the gold medal in women’s singles, overcoming a tough field of competitors. Barty’s powerful serves and strategic play were instrumental in her victory, earning her first Olympic gold medal.

2021 Getty Images

7. Great Britain’s Rowing Triumph

Great Britain’s rowing team excelled in the men’s eight event, securing gold with a time of 5:24.00. Their impressive teamwork and synchronization were key to their success, adding another gold to the nation’s tally.

Steve McArthur, Row360

These performances highlight the incredible talent and dedication of athletes from around the world.

As Filipinos, we are immensely proud of our athletes and their achievements on the world stage. However, we also extend our admiration and congratulations to athletes from other nations who have delivered incredible performances and made these Games truly spectacular. Their hard work and dedication inspire us all and remind us of the global spirit of the Olympics.

As the Olympics progress, fans can look forward to more thrilling moments and inspiring achievements.

2024 Paris Olympics
