NO GOING BACK: Blacklist MLBB ops shuts window on former players

There is no going back to Blacklist International for Edward, Renejay, and Yue, according to the team's head of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang operations, Julius "Banoobs" Mariano.

Edward, Renejay, and Yue surprised the Mobile Legends community when they recently transferred to Aurora Gaming with coaches Master the Basics and Dex Star.

The duo of OhMyV33nus and Wise also moved as brand ambassadors.

Although there is now a more lenient player transfer policy in the upcoming MPL Season 14, Banoobs made it clear that there would be no reunion anytime soon.

"Personally, no," Banoobs answered when asked if he would take the old players back. "We have been through the process. We've been hurt, we've been healed, and now we are ready to war. There is no turning back from this. Laban kami kung laban."

And while Banoobs did not entirely close the door to the ex-Blacklist International players, he likened the exodus to splitting up with a partner.

"But if there is an opportunity to come back, the door is not closed but it is like an ex [partner]. Will you take it back?" he quipped.