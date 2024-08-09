NBI seizes counterfeit products

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Friday that its operatives seized an estimated P38.9 million worth of counterfeit Oakley and Ray-Ban products in raids on several Manila and Pampanga businesses.

In a statement, the NBI said that it served 17 search warrants on 2 and 4 August 2024 against establishments suspected of violating the Intellectual Property Code.

The operation followed a complaint from the Quisumbing Torres Law Office on behalf of clients about widespread distribution of fake Oakley and Ray-Ban products.

NBI agents conducted surveillance and confirmed the illegal activity before obtaining search warrants.

On 2 August, agents served 11 warrants in Angeles City, Pampanga, at Fabiano MNL Trading, Two Six Eight Shoppers Mart, and Happy Go Shopping Center, and two in San Fernando, Pampanga, at GT7 Go Shoppe Department Store and Save Star. They seized fake eyewear and bags valued at 15.9 million pesos.

Meantime, NBI operatives on 4 August served six warrants at Tick Tock Watch Store and two DMF Fashion and Accessories Shop stores in Manila’s 168 Shopping Mall, confiscating counterfeit Oakley and Ray-Ban products worth P22.9 million.