Narvacan, Santiago emerge as top tourism spots in Ilocos Sur

The commercial town of Narvacan and the coastal and agricultural town of Santiago are now recognized as top tourist destinations in Ilocos Sur.

Vice Mayor Caloy Valera said that among the tourism sites in his town are the Narvacan Spanish Watch Tower, Narvacan Farmers Tourism Complex, Narvacan Musical Fountain, Narvacan Farmer's Market, Bantay Abot Cave, Our Lady of Star of the Sea (Paraiso ni Juan), Barangubong Rice Terraces, Dissuor Waterfalls, Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Sulvec, Our lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, and Sanggaan Rolling Hills, among others.

Resort hotels are sprouting, the vice mayor added, along Narvacan town’s coastal area. Valer said that more tourism programs are on the pipeline.

In Santiago town, the once-sleepy town, has been the favorite hangout for tourists -- local and foreign -- due to its well-developed Santiago Cove, which has crystal clear water and shallow shorelines that impress tourists.

Some believe that Santiago will be soon recognized as an international tourist destination due to its beautiful and picturesque cove hotels and villas, like the Vitalis White Sand and Vitalis Villas.

Vitalis Villas is the most exclusive of luxury accommodations perched high on the mountain cliffs overlooking the sea and the beautiful Santiago Cove.